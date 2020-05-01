Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Talks the "Sheer Terror" Of Directing, and How She Dressed the Part

Melissa Benoist is about to prove she's not just a superhero in front of the camera.

The Supergirl star, who literally plays Supergirl, is making her directorial debut with this Sunday's episode, and it feels like she couldn't have gotten a more complicated or more challenging episode to direct. "Deus Lex Machina" tells the story of how Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) took advantage of his newfound power after Crisis on Infinite Earths, and how he manipulated pretty much everyone and everything around him to get to where he and the story are now.

That means it's an episode full of short flashbacks, all as part of the story of Lex Luthor's master plan, and it was up to Benoist to visually map them all out while also being the star of the show, who would then announce she's expecting her first child a month later, no big deal.

"I felt really prepared, even though it came with a massive dose of sheer terror," she tells us.