Celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Birthday With His Sweetest Father-Daughter Pics

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., May. 2, 2020 6:00 AM
Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? We hope for his sake it's the scent of a freshly-baked birthday cake, since Dwayne Johnson is turning 48 today!
Okay, that was kind of a dad joke, but that's also sort of perfect since Dwayne is the proud father to three amazing daughters, who he is constantly, adorably gushing about on social media.
His kids—Simone, Jasmine and Tiana—are clearly the apple of his eye and a huge inspiration for the WWE-turned-movie star, who shares snaps of hanging out with them over the holidays or selfies together to commemorate events like International Women's Day.
The Jumanji actor also has been thrilled to see his oldest, Simone, fulfill her dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar, with the wrestler sharing that she has begun training at the WWE Performance Center, beautifully following in the footsteps of her father as well as grandfather and great-grandfather.
To celebrate Dwayne's birthday, we're taking a look at his cutest pictures with his girls.
Take a look below!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have another little fighter in the family when he shared a photo of his daughter, Jasmine, swinging her hardest at a Peppa Pig piñata.
"Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Dwayne captioned a selfie of himself and Jasmine on International Women's Day this year.
"Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back," Dwayne wrote on International Women's Day 2020 alongside a photo of him and his daughter Simone, who is now the fourth in the family to train to become a WWE Superstar.
"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Dwayne wrote in dedication to his daughter Tia for International Women's Day.
"And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life," he continued. "But you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine." Aww.
"1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven't even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet," Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving this past year while relaxing with his little one.
Dwayne took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs last spring.
Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) celebrated her first birthday in 2019 and boy is she getting big!
Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red.
In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas.
Well, isn't this just the cutest?
The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.
Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family.
Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.
The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!
In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.
Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.
What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together?
The star sweetly gave his wife, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one.
The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."
The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time.
In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter.
Dwayne had the perfect plus-one for his Baywatch premiere when he brought daughter Simone along.
The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.
In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.
There's always time for a hug when one of Johnson's kids show up to visit him on set.
Even though Johnson and his family travel in style, it doesn't mean he doesn't pull a dad move every now and then and totally embarrass his teenage daughter.
"I'm one lucky man," Johnson captioned this celebratory post in August 2016 in honor of Simone's 15th birthday. "I love you. WE ALL love you. And thanks for always being down to watch The Purge movies with me."
