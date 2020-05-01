See Every Performer at Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown Livestream Concert

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 1, 2020 3:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Coachella and Stagecoach may have been postponed, but there's no reason music lovers can't throw their own dance party from the comfort of their home.

And luckily, Mark Ronson is giving his followers the star-studded festival line-up they dreamed of. The best part? It's totally free.

On Friday night, the DJ hosted Love Lockdown, which he calls a "video mixtape," featuring artists like Miley CyrusTame ImpalaDua Lipa and many more. The virtual set kicked off at 6 p.m. EST. 

He announced the exciting and jam-packed virtual concert on April 30 by sharing a heartfelt post that explained how he came up with the idea. "Like most of us, I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what I can do best to make a difference in the midst of this pandemic. like most of us, i've kept up many things—donating to causes i feel strongly about and people i'm fortunately in a position to help, i try to be a respectful member of my community," he wrote on Instagram. 

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Red Carpet Style Evolution

He continued, "It was still bothering me though that maybe i could think of something a little more apt, something that made more use of whatever talents and skills I've learned on my 44 years on earth... Well, one of those go-to's is being a club DJ for half my life (bringing joy to people and making them dance)...so, I came up with this idea—what if i could get as many of the amazing artists whose music i would normally play in the club to send me videos of them performing those songs, but obviously safely from their homes while in isolation."

In addition, he revealed that for every $1 that is donated, ‪Google.org‬ will donate $2 (up to $5 million total) towards the fundraiser running on Google and YouTube ‪through June 30th‬, benefitting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

And now that the day is finally here, his followers are glad to see that the concert lived up to all their hopes and expectations.

Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Mark Ronson

The Grammy-winning music producer brings together his famous friends and collaborators for a concert livestream as part of YouTube Music's #StayHome #WithMe initiative.

Afro B, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Afro B

The British DJ helps kick off the dance party. 

Lil Jon, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Lil Jon

All together now... "Turn Down for What." 

Article continues below

Mabel, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Mabel

The pop star performs her hit track "Don't Call Me Up."

 

Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Miley Cyrus

Miley brings the drama with a moody performance of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

Lykke Li, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Lykke Li

The Swedish songstress' performance gave us "Late Night Feelings." 

Article continues below

Due Lipa, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Dua Lipa

The pop star brings the "Electricity" from home. 

Purple Disco Machine, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Purple Disco Machine

Purple Disco Machine brings, you guessed it, the disco. 

Jax Jones, Mark Ronson's Love Lockdown

YouTube

Jax Jones

The DJ rocks out in his kitchen. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Miley Cyrus , Celebrities , Concerts , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.