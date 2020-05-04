Sweet Home Alabama, Fifty Shades of Grey & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

It's Monday, which means there's an all new lineup of E!'s Movies We Love to catch while you are social distancing and relaxing on the couch.

This week, it's all about the romance with some nostalgic hits, hilarious comedies and even some flicks that normally would be NSFW, but hey since we're working from home, we won't tell if you don't!

You can enjoy some feel-good movies like seeing Emma Stone in Easy A or watching Reese Witherspoon kissing her man anytime she wants in the classic Sweet Home Alabama.

If you're in the mood for a laugh, you can also catch the star-studded comedy Couples Retreat or enjoy Carrie Bradshaw's wit in Sex and the City.

Then, later in the week, we've got the full lineup of Fifty Shades on Saturday and Sunday. Who doesn't want to catch Jamie Dornan's abs as many times as possible on our screens?

Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here or on E!'s app.

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.