Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reach Temporary Child Custody Agreement

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are putting their differences aside for the sake of their children.

For the past week, Kristin and Jay have been butting heads over their current living arrangement, but now a source exclusively tells E! News they've finally come to an agreement, albeit temporarily. "Kristin and Jay have made some progress in moving forward with the divorce," the insider shares. "They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place."

The source adds, "In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off. They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week."

This will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the kids will have to move from her home to his every other week, the source explains.