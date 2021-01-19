Inside the Real Life Loves of Glee's Stars

Watch : 5 Years Since "Glee": E! News Rewind

And here's what you missed on Glee...

Okay, not so much on Fox's smash hit, but in the lives of the theater kids it elevated to instant stardom with its 2009 premiere. Because, FYI, for those who haven't been paying attention the last half-decade, Quinn and Kitty traded their cheerleader uniforms for business attire, each actress taking charge of the trajectory of their career with ventures into directing and podcasting. Rachel Berry is now a mom and, no, not as a surrogate to Kurt and Blaine's baby as the 2015 finale foretold.

Also, Tina and Artie truly aren't a couple, though real-life pals Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale (both in separate, longterm relationships) fielded that question enough to have the idea serve as a basis for their new podcast, Showmance.

As for the rest of the graduates and faculty of McKinley High, for as much loss befell Ryan Murphy's creation, with the tragic deaths of Cory Monteith, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera, they've found a fair amount of love as well.