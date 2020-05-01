The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Performers Include Shakira, Halsey and More

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 1, 2020 12:30 PM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Shakira! Rebel Wilson! Ben Platt! Seth Rogen! Donald Glover! Billy Eichner! The first round of talent for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is here.
The sequel to the ABC special airs on Sunday, May 10 and will feature a roster of mostly new talent feeling the Disney magic and singing from their homes. Returning talent includes Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. Songs from Disney movies like Aladdin, Lion King, Mary Poppins, Frozen and The Little Mermaid will be included in the new special.
A rundown of the talent and the set list is below.
"A Whole New World" – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
"Almost There" – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
"Hakuna Matata" – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
"Part of Your World" – Halsey
"Poor Unfortunate Souls" – Rebel Wilson
"Remember Me" - Miguel
"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert
"Try Everything" – Shakira
"When I Am Older" – Josh Gad
"You'll Be in My Heart" – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
"Zero to Hero" – Keke Palmer
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will once again raise awareness for Feeding America and its network of resources.
"The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. "An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support."
The first Disney Family Singalong included performances by Tori Kelly, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Jordan Fisher and Darren Criss. Additional celebrities and performance details for the second special will be announced soon.
The Disney Family Singalong airs on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on ABC.
