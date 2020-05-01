Watch a Sneak Peek of RuPaul's Drag Race's Superfan Makeovers

The superfans are coming to Drag Race this week.

In tonight's episode, the queens get to give makeovers to a group of RuPaul's Drag Race superfans, and E! News has your first look at Jaida Essence Hall and her new very excited friend Bethany.

Jaida says she chose Bethany purposely for her energy.

"She seems a little more reserved, but I bet you there's a wild side in there somewhere that needs to be released, and I was right."

Bethany isn't just a viewer of the show. She's also a regular attendee of Drag Con, and she brings her kids along with her, which as Ru points out, is not a typical parenting move.

"It should be," Bethany says. "It is a happy place. My oldest says, 'look at all these pretty princesses,' and I get to show her that she can be whatever she wants to do."