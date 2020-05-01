Watch Mark Consuelos Crash Kelly Ripa's Chat With Ryan Seacrest to Celebrate Anniversaries

Happy anniversary, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!

The couple celebrated 24 years of marriage on Friday. To mark the major milestone, the 49-year-old actor popped up in the middle of Kelly and Ryan and crashed the broadcast.

During the episode, Ripa and Consuelos admitted they initially debated how long they've actually been together.

"I thought it was 26 [years]; she thought it was 23," the Riverdale star said.

They also suggested their celebrations may look a little different this year amid social distancing.

"Are we going to have Cap'n Crunch today?" the 49-year-old host asked her hubby, who then told Ryan Seacrest he was "going to let Kelly read me the news."

Consuelos also said they'd have dinner with the family, "which will be really, really nice."

"It takes the pressure off of having to get a present," he added.

In addition to observing the occasion on-air, Consuelos and Ripa posted sweet tributes to each other on social media.