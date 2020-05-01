Why Ash Is Ready to Walk Away From Avery on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

"Last night was the longest night of my life," Avery says in the exclusive 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days clip above.

Uh oh.

When viewers last checked in with the reality TV couple, Ash had just held a disastrous seminar for relationship coaching clients. Avery attended in an effort to further understand his profession and the relationship he has with clients, and what she saw she wasn't very pleased with. The two squabbled over his stance on gender roles.

"We have been arguing ever since Ash's coaching seminar yesterday. I was disturbed about how he carried himself, but I feel like when I come at him with difficult questions and challenge his opinion, Ash starts to get really defensive," Avery says.