Mandy Moore's Throwback Photo With the Backstreet Boys Will Give You Major Nostalgia

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 1, 2020 5:11 AM
Mandy Moore took a little trip down memory lane for Thursday's at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The 36-year-old actress looked back at her teen pop star days and recalled touring with the Backstreet Boys.
While Moore said her very first tour was with 'N Sync, she also said she hit the road with Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough for the group's Into the Millennium Tour. She even still had her backstage badge.
"I have the hospitality badge. I have, like, my meal pass that, like, you had to show before you went and got your meal and catering," she said while showing Jimmy Kimmel the memorabilia. "So, this is from 1999."
She also had a throwback photo of herself posing with the boy band before a show.
"They started the show by, like, flying in. So, they're wearing, sort of like, appropriate, I don't know, they look like space suits kind of," she said while explaining their concert attire.
The This Is Us star was just 15 years old when she opened for the "Larger Than Life" artists.
YouTube
Fast-forward a few decades later, and she's still making music. In fact, Moore was planning on touring again for the first time in 13 years after releasing her new album Silver Landings. However, she had to postpone her shows due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Still, the "Candy" singer tries to bring a little joy to her fans by doing live virtual concerts with her husband and fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith.
Watch the video to see Moore share even more memorabilia, including a copy of Mandy Moore: The Unofficial Book.
