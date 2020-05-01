These $15 Men's Lightweight Sweatpants Have 2,200 5-Star Amazon Reviews

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., May. 1, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: $15 Men's Lightweight Sweatpants, Amazon

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing better than a pair of sweatpants for lounging around in at home. And for those purposes, you'll want a high-quality pair that's affordable enough to buy in every hue. Luckily, that's what reviewers have found in the Champion men's jersey sweatpants from Amazon below, that start at just $15 depending on what color you pick.

Find out just why these lightweight sweatpants are so beloved, and then shop them below.

Read

These $25 Adidas Slides Have 2,100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Champion Men's Closed Bottom Light Weight Jersey Sweatpant

These classic cotton sweatpants are available in five colors. They have a relaxed elastic bottom band that reviewers love.

E-Comm: $15 Men's Lightweight Sweatpants, Amazon
$15 Amazon

What are reviewers saying? Check it out:

"The jersey weight fabric is just right and not too hot like heavier sweats. I have them in multiple colors. The elastic cuffs eliminate the need to worry about hem length. Side pockets are generous enough for a wallet, keys and phone and the style is presentable enough for a trip to the grocery store without looking like a bum. The fit is generous and comfortable. After numerous washes I have not seen any issues with durability or stitching coming loose."

"I found the fit and quality to be consistent across all the colors so I will be ordering the maroon to complete the set."

"Nothing is too tight: not the waist band or the ankle bands. I also love the weight of the material. Not too heavy and not too light. The fabric is not too stiff nor too flimsy. I bought more and will buy more. Highly recommended."

 

Want to shop more top-reviewed Amazon finds? These $22 leggings with pockets have 11,000 five-star reviews and these $20 joggers have 1,400 five-star reviews.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Work From Home , Shop Affordable Finds
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.