Watch Gigi Hadid Finally Confirm She's Pregnant in Heartfelt Video

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she's expecting her first child.

On April 28, TMZ and ET confirmed that the 25-year-old is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik. According to an ET source, "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along."

The source added, "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

A day after news broke of her pregnancy, it was reported that the two were expecting a daughter.

Now, the model and her the former One Direction band member are officially sharing the news themselves. On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show.