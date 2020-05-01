All the Ways Gianna Bryant Has Been Honored Since Her Shocking Death

Gianna Bryant was going to be 14 years old on May 1.

Gigi, as she was familiarly called, would have been about to finish the eighth grade at Harbor Day School, after which she'd spend the summer shooting hoops and gossiping with her girlfriends as they got ready for their first year of high school—where she would have crushed it playing for her school team, while still being coached by her legendary athlete of a dad, Kobe Bryant, at his Mamba Sports Academy. Even with physical distancing orders in place, we know Kobe would've figured out how to keep his daughter's ball-handling skills sharp with home workouts.

Maybe it would've been the summer he started breaking down game film for her.

Instead, Kobe and Gianna are gone, having died along with seven others, including two of her young teammates, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 when they were on their way to a routine Sunday game.

The outpouring of grief wasn't just confined to the city of Los Angeles, where Kobe spent 20 years playing for the Lakers and won five championship rings. The sadness was felt globally, a collective deflation of spirit for a sports great gone and the possibility for future achievement lost.