John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are One of the Cutest Brother-Sister Duos: An Argument in Photos

  • By
    &

by Sarah Grossbart | Sat., May. 2, 2020 3:00 AM

With countless worthy candidates, it's hard to say any celeb offspring truly has the market cornered on Instagram cuteness. 

At nearly 18 months, Kaavia James Union Wade is already serving face to more than a million followers on the regular (though we'll credit Mom and Dad with her literal laugh out loud captions). DJ Khaled's sons Asahd Khaled, 3, and 3-month-old Aalam Khaled deliver the major keys to living our best lives. Pink's crew—8-year-old Willow Hart and 3-year-old Jameson Hart—seem like a fun hang and few groups evoke more "awwwwww"s than Kris Jenner's 10 ridiculously photogenic grandkids. 

But there's one duo we'd wager is responsible for more cases of baby fever than any other because we simply dare you not to smile when staring at a picture of Luna Stephens and her little bro Miles Stephens. (The only members of the Legend-Teigen clan that have held onto Dad's given surname.) 

We're not entirely sure if it's the fact that Miles is a teeny version of his father, John Legend or Luna's withering glances that make it seem entirely likely she'll be following in Mom Chrissy Teigen's footsteps. it could also be their adorably unruly curls, the ability to ham it up for the cameras or the full-on cheese smiles

Or quotes from Chrissy that make us want to volunteer as tribute any time they might need a babysitter. 

"They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire," the cookbook author told E! News last year. "I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth. We're like, 'Where did you get that?' It's so much fun. It's a surprise every day."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna, Miles

Instagram

And while we wouldn't kick any Hollywood kids out of our Instagram feed (please, we're not animals), we simply cannot get enough of the 4-year-old and her nearly 2-year-old sib. In honor of National Brothers and Sisters Day—not to be confused with April's more flashy Siblings Day—allow us to present our case.   

Warning: Parenting is not always as adorable as these images make it appear. 

Luna and Miles Stephens

Instagram

No Pictures, Please

Sure, we're all aware 2-year-old Miles Stephens is dad John Legend's mini me, but who knew Luna Stephens (on Apr. 24) could serve Chrissy Teigen-like looks?

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna, Miles

Instagram

On the Agenda...

"Board Meeting" Legend said of a March pic with his quaranteam. And with this talented crew, we're apt to believe him. 

Luna and Miles Stephens

Instagram

Table Service

Once a place the model used to pose for Alloy catalogs, this Turks and Caicos conch shack made for the perfect lunch spot in January. 

Luna and Miles Stephens

Instagram

Miles of Smiles

"best buddies (sometimes)" Teigen shared of the sibs, born just 25 months apart. Raise your hand if you can relate.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Miles

Instagram

Buckets of Fun

According to Teigen, her 4-year-old (here, last August) "is obsessed with sitting on my countertop in the bathroom," but, in a pinch, a basket will work just fine. 

Luna and Miles Stephens

Instagram

Fancy Feet

Sharing is caring? Ahead of this sweet Aug. 2019 snap, wrote the model, "Luna put her shoes on him."

Luna and Miles Stephens

Instagram

Out to Lunch

"she wanted a very fancy picnic, the kind Ursula would have if she were young?" Teigen wrote of Luna's Little Mermaid-themed request last July. "Whatever that means." No matter, the Cravings author was up for the challenge. 

Luna and Miles Stephens

Instagram

Summer Summer Summertime

Were there fireworks last July 4 or is that just the sound of our heart bursting open? 

Luna and Miles Stephens

Instagram

Seeing Double

So, this is what happens when you clone yourself. "me and john," Teigen captioned this June 2019 snap of their lookalikes.

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Hittin' the Bottle

"Hold it with two hands, Miles!" instructed Luna, trying to show the then-6-month-old the dinnertime ropes. 

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

How Much For that Baby in the Bucket?

Because why even have a kid (here, in Oct. 2018) if you're not going to pose him in adorable spaces? 

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Dad Life

Teigen, appropriately, had just one thing to say about this tag-team moment in July 2018: "Bahahahahaha."

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Come Fly With Me

At just three months, Miles was still adapting to the jet set life. Thankfully, Luna was a seasoned pro. 

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Sink In

"*heart explodes*" Teigen wrote of this shared Oct. 2018 bath. Same, Chrissy. Same. 

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Hug It Out

Big sis swooped in for a big embrace for then-3-month-old Miles in August 2018. 

