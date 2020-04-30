See Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Biggest Relationship Milestones

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 12:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Couples that quarantine together, stay together!

We know, we know. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn love to keep their relationship on the private side. But earlier this week, the English actor inadvertently confirmed that he is in quarantine with his girlfriend by posting photos of what appear to be Taylor's cats.

The social media posts made it clear to Swifties that Joe is spending some quality time with his leading lady during the Coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, it also offered a rare glimpse into the many milestones these two have experienced as their love story continues to grow away from the spotlight.

Before COVID-19 adjusted so many people's lives, Taylor and Joe celebrated the 2020 Golden Globes together. They also enjoyed a private trip to the Maldives on New Year's Eve where sparks had to fly.

Since the couple's relationship first made news three years ago this May, we wanted to compile the famous duo's biggest milestones.

Photos

30 Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

Take a trip down memory lane and relive this special romance in our gallery below.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Getty Images

May 2017

Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Splash News

June 2017

Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Gachie / NPEx / Splash News

December 2017

The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, EXCLUSIVE

Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News

March 2018

Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

SBMF / BACKGRID

July 2018

The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

BACKGRID

August 2018

The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

LRNYC / MEGA

December 2018

Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

January 2019

Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

RJK / BACKGRID

February 2019

Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.

Article continues below

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Splash News

February 2019

Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Best Image / BACKGRID

May 2019

You can't spell "romance" without "me!": The duo hold hands while strolling through the streets of Paris.

 

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

JosiahW / BACKGRID

December 2019

The actor once again proves he's her No. 1 fan after attending the Cats premiere together.

Article continues below

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift, PDA

Coleman-Rayner

January 2020

After Taylor celebrated her nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes, the singer kept the fun going by attending the Creative Artists Agency's after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Joe. "They looked inseparable and really in love," an insider shared with E! News. "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."

Joe Alwyn, Instagram

Joe Alwyn / Instagram

April 2020

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Joe confirmed he was in quarantine with Taylor thanks to a social media post. The English actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few adorable cat photos—and yes, they totally look like Taylor's fur babies. Mystery solved! 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , Couples , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.