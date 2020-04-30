See Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Biggest Relationship Milestones

Couples that quarantine together, stay together!

We know, we know. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn love to keep their relationship on the private side. But earlier this week, the English actor inadvertently confirmed that he is in quarantine with his girlfriend by posting photos of what appear to be Taylor's cats.

The social media posts made it clear to Swifties that Joe is spending some quality time with his leading lady during the Coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, it also offered a rare glimpse into the many milestones these two have experienced as their love story continues to grow away from the spotlight.

Before COVID-19 adjusted so many people's lives, Taylor and Joe celebrated the 2020 Golden Globes together. They also enjoyed a private trip to the Maldives on New Year's Eve where sparks had to fly.

Since the couple's relationship first made news three years ago this May, we wanted to compile the famous duo's biggest milestones.