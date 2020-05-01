What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 2-3

Good news: we got that new new for you!

Apologies for that very embarrassing rhyme, but we are just that excited to have several new series to binge-watch this weekend, May 2-3.

Not only are there new Netflix shows from some of Hollywood's biggest names, like Ryan Murphy and Mindy Kaling, we've also got a new love story to obsess over thanks to Normal People and a weird-but-cool new comedy from the creator of The Office. C'mon, how can you resist that? (That's what she said.)

Plus, we've got just the thing to get you your Met Gala fix in light of its indefinite postponement, a returning series to catch up on now to prepare for next weekend and a blast from the past for you to revisit or experience for the first time.

Ready to stream Saturday and Sunday away? Here are our top binge-picks to check out this weekend, May 2-3...