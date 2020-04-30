Nick Cordero's Wife Reflects on the Decision to Amputate His Leg

For Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots, it's been one health battle after another.

The Tony-nominated performer has been in the hospital since the start of April battling coronavirus, a diagnosis he didn't get until after he went to the emergency room and doctors wanted to put him on a ventilator. Up until that point, the star had been diagnosed with solely pneumonia at an urgent care, but his condition continued to worsen at home.

As Kloots recalled their medical rollercoaster ride in an interview on CBS This Morning, she initially thought she would see her husband of nearly three years in just a few hours after he went into the hospital. That has since turned into a month-long fight with a virus crippling the world. One of the greatest life-changing moments came when, after seeming to turn a corner, Cordero got an infection and needed resuscitation.

Then, according to Kloots, while he was on an ECMO machine, a tube was restricting blood flow to his right leg, which resulted in Nick's body both trying to save the leg, but fighting itself at the same time. With her husband facing major damage to his body, the decision was essentially to save his leg or save his life.