Watch Shailene Woodley Give Jimmy Fallon a Handstand Tutorial

Shailene Woodley and Jimmy Fallon are serving up some major fitspo.

On Wednesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the duo decided seized the opportunity to try a handstand as they caught up with one another.

"I am determined to get my handstand down," the Big Little Lies star said as she was explaining her social distancing to-do list. "I know—it's such a thing right now, Jimmy. Everyone on Instagram, like, all these fitspo people can do handstands and they look cool and I'm just—I'm jealous. I'm really jealous that so many people can do a handstand and I can't. So, I've been trying to get my handstand down."

As they discussed their handstand experiences, both stars agreed that they were novices. "Like, I've done one in a pool, maybe?" Jimmy joked. And, before they knew it, they were upside down.

Before diving into her handstand tutorial, Shailene laid down the ground rules.