Dua Lipa Announced as Co-Host of 2020 iHeartRadio Prom

Order your boutonnieres and get those prom dresses steamed, because you're invited to the prom of the century.

Dua Lipa and KIIS FM co-host JoJo Wright are going to host the first-ever iHeart Radio Prom on May 8. The event will kick off at 8 p.m. local time and will end at midnight sharp, which should be no problem for those with a curfew as this all can be enjoyed from the comfort of the home.

And this will be no ordinary prom, because Marshmello, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Martin Garrix, Loud Luxury and will.i.am. are creating their own custom mixes for the festivities. In addition, speeches will be made by quite a few individuals from the Class of 2020, including John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carson, among others.

To top it all off, Lewis Capaldi will sweep you and your partner off your feet when he sings "Before You Go" for the slow dance portion of the night