A Complete History of the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver a major Met Gala moment.

Over the years, we've seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner hit the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Last year, the foursome attended the 2019 Met Gala alongside Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey Gamble.

Kim made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala back in 2013, when she was pregnant with her and Kanye's first child, North West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala in a floral Givenchy dress, which was designed by family friend Riccardo Tisci.

The following year, Kendall attended her first Met Gala alongside Kimye. For the 2014 Met Gala fashion event, the supermodel donned a Topshop dress paired with gorgeous Chopard jewelry.

Kim and Kendall were joined by their mom Kris at the 2015 Met Gala, while Kylie joined the squad the following year, making her debut at the 2016 Met Gala.