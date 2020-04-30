A Complete History of the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver a major Met Gala moment.

Over the years, we've seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner hit the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Last year, the foursome attended the 2019 Met Gala alongside Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey Gamble.

Kim made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala back in 2013, when she was pregnant with her and Kanye's first child, North West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala in a floral Givenchy dress, which was designed by family friend Riccardo Tisci.

The following year, Kendall attended her first Met Gala alongside Kimye. For the 2014 Met Gala fashion event, the supermodel donned a Topshop dress paired with gorgeous Chopard jewelry.

Kim and Kendall were joined by their mom Kris at the 2015 Met Gala, while Kylie joined the squad the following year, making her debut at the 2016 Met Gala.

Photos

OMG Met Gala Looks of All-Time

While the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely, we're taking a trip down fashion lane with the Kardashian-Jenner squad.

Look back at the family's stunning Met Gala style in the gallery below!

Kim Kardashian, 2013 MET Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (2013)

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2014, Kardashian Widget, 2014, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

George Pimentel/WireImage

Kendall Jenner (2014)

Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2014, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2014)

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2015, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (2015)

Kim Kardashian West, Met Gala 2015, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kim Kardashian (2015)

Kris Jenner, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2015)

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (2016)

Kendall Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner (2016)

Kim Kardashian, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2016)

Article continues below

Kris Jenner, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2016)

Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner (2017)

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2017)

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2017, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

J. Kempin/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (2017)

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Kim Kardashian (2018)

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Kendall Jenner (2018)

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Widget, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (2018)

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian (2019)

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner (2019)

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie Jenner (2019)

Kris Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions, Kardashian Met Gala Widget

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2019)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Met Gala , 2020 Met Gala , VG , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.