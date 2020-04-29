There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 4:29 PM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've put off picking out a Mother's Day gift until the last minute, you're in luck: The sweet treats below, whether from Milk Bar or Cheryl's Cookies, will totally still arrive to mom in time. They'll both look impressive when delivered to her doorstep and satisfy her sweet tooth. So shop the cakes, cookies and more that she'll love below.
Much buzzed about bakery Milk Bar is famous for its pie, which has a gooey, buttery filling in a toasted oat cookie crust. Mom will love it with her afternoon coffee.
This colorful dessert box comes with nine cookie flavors from key lime white chocolate to classic chocolate chip. The frosted flower cookies included will make mom smile.
Is it just us, or is amaretto the best flavor? If mom is an almond-lover, send her this amaretto cheesecake.
Bring a taste of France to mom with this gift box containing five macarons. Their flavors are vanilla, lemon, salted caramel, pistachio and raspberry—yum!
You can't go wrong with some Godiva chocolates and wine. This spring-themed box comes with two extra special chocolates: a chocolate orange chick and a white chocolate hazelnut chick.
Send mom one or two dozen of these refreshing chocolate dipped strawberries. The different colors and textures will pop when she opens the box.
This impressive gift set comes with pink mini roses, chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate truffles and a mini treat tower. Mom will be delighted.
A little bit healthy and a little bit sweet, this fruit arrangement is super refreshing. It comes with dipped pineapple hearts, melon, strawberries and more.
Mom will have so many snacking options thanks to this popcorn sampler. It comes with butter, cheese, caramel, cinnamon sugar, drizzled caramel and ranch popcorn, plus Pirouline chocolate wafers, fruity gummies and assorted candy.
These Godiva chocolates come in a metal basket that mom can reuse. The gift set includes chocolate truffles, milk caramel chocolates, milk chocolate pretzels, chocolate cocoa and more.
How mouthwatering does this three-layer chocolate cake look? Its first layer is brownie fudge cake, topped with a layer of New York-style cheesecake, with fudge filling in between. Finally, it's topped with fudge frosting and pecans.
Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out these gifts for the athletic mom, plus these QVC and HSN gift picks from your favorite celebs.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?