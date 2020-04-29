Meet the Neighbors Who Met During Quarantine—and Realized They Were Related

It's a small world after all!

As the Coronavirus pandemic forces families to stay home across the country, many Americans are getting the chance to learn more about their neighbors and communities.

It's certainly the case for Southern California residents Kjetil and Zoe Njoten who live four houses away from Erik and Jen Strom. While they always were cordial and shared friendly hellos, they had no idea just how close they were. As it turns out, Erik and Kjetil are family.

During a neighborhood get-together, both families bonded—from a safe distance—over their shared Norwegian heritage. Names of family members were exchanged and it was time for some investigating.

"As we were talking, we were like, ‘Well how cool would it be if we were actually related?' And I was like, ‘Look, I'll text my mom. I'll let you know because she could probably find out quite easily. She has a book that talks about the area I grew up in from the 1800's until now of where people are and what happened.' So I texted my mom because I had the name of this guy," Kjetil shared with E! News exclusively.