Jake Gyllenhaal Jokes That He’s in a "Relationship" With Sourdough Bread

We feel you, Jake Gyllenhaal.

During Tuesday's at-home episode of The Late Show, the Brokeback Mountain star hilariously revealed that he's got a newfound love of sourdough bread. As he caught up with host Stephen Colbert, he joked that the comedian needed to be quiet to prevent disturbing his rising dough.

"Shh, I have sourdough rising," Gyllenhaal warned. "Shh. It needs to rest. It's resting."

Fighting back his laughter, Colbert asked him to explain how he became part of the "sourdough cult" during social distancing. "As my hair's grown longer and as I've sort of slowly inched into the hipster world, I've found myself falling in love with sourdough," he gushed, noting that he has a friend who is a bread baker that has been helping him navigate the world of sourdough. Aware that the topic wasn't the most enticing, Gyllenhaal added, "There's a very particular kind of audience who is definitely into this."