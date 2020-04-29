Watch Ellen DeGeneres Sweetly Surprise a 15-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Last month, Coco Johnson went viral after her family, friends and neighbors surprised her with a social distancing parade in celebration of her last day of chemotherapy. On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres kept the surprises coming by giving the 15-year-old cancer survivor a few gifts.

Johnson was diagnosed with a rare pediatric bone cancer when she was just 14 years old.

"In late May, my leg was hurting a lot," she told the talk-show host via video chat for the program's at-home edition. "I'd gotten in a ski accident a few years before that. So, I thought it was some pain left over from that. But it kept getting worse, and it was worse than any pain that I had ever felt. So, I went and got an MRI, and the results were abnormal. So, the day after my eighth-grade graduation, I had to go to the City of Hope to get a biopsy and that day we discovered that it was cancer."