The 20 Best Stand-Up Specials Available for Comedy Fans to Stream Now

Who could use a good laugh right about now?

There's no denying that times are tough right now, as the world continues to social distance from one another amid the global coronavirus pandemic. And that means no going out to public events like concerts or comedy shows. So what's a comedy fan to do in these dark times when laughter just might be the best medicine? (Unless you're sick, in which case medicine would certainly be the best medicine.)

Luckily for us, there's plenty of first-rate stand-up specials from some of the funniest people in the game available to stream right now, provided you've got a subscription or three to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Go.

From legends like Jerry Seinfeld, who's celebrating his 67th birthday on April 29 and marking it with the release of his first original stand-up special in 22 years, 23 Hours to Kill, on Netflix May 5, and Ellen DeGeneres to up-and-comers like Ali Wong, Pete Davidson and Julio Torres, there's so much out there just waiting to have you in stitches.