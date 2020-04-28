Beau Clark Finally Proposed to Stassi Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules & We're Swooning!

They're engaged!

On tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules, fans watched as Beau Clark finally proposed to eager-to-be engaged girlfriend Stassi Schroeder. As E! readers surely know, back in July 2019, Beau got down on one knee and popped the question at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif.

Of course, the Bravolebrity said yes. So, let's get into the specifics…

Under the guise of mausoleum shopping, Stassi and Beau strolled through the famed cemetery before sitting down on bench. This wasn't any random bench as, next to it, Beau had a good friend hide the engagement ring inside a tiny urn.

"Wonder what that is? Do you see that? Is that an urn?" Beau asked to his unsuspecting love. As Stassi speculated that it was a bell, Beau got down on one knee, grabbed the urn and said, "Stassi."

"Shut the f--k up," the Next Level Basic author interrupted.

"I love you so much. You've literally turned my world upside down, in the best way possible," Beau continued. "There's nobody else that I want to spend the rest of my life with. And, will you take this ring and will you marry me?"