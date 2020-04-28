Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zayn Malik

It's going to be a party of three!

According to multiple reports, Gigi Hadid is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

At this time, the couple has yet to share the exciting baby news publicly, and are keeping details of their little one tight-lipped.

It's also unclear how far along the supermodel is in her pregnancy, and if the pair knows their baby's gender.

However, it's clear Zayn and Gigi have had a lot to celebrate this month!

Last week, the duo celebrated Hadid's 25th birthday. Over the weekend, the supermodel uploaded an Instagram video that showed her boyfriend sandwiched between her and sister her, Bella Hadid.

The trio looked over-the-moon happy, as Gigi held up massive balloons that displayed her age and smiled from ear-to-ear.

Moreover, Zayn held his arms around his girlfriend's waist for the short but sweet Boomerang video. They all looked cozy in their loose-fitted outfits, too.