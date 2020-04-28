Nicole Kidman Recalls the Romantic Motorcycle Date That Caused Her to Fall in Love With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost 14 years. However, the 52-year-old actress remembers the moment she fell in love with the 52-year-old singer like it was yesterday.
The Oscar winner told the tale for a cover story in WSJ. Magazine's May issue.
Kidman and Urban met at the G'Day USA gala in 2005. However, it was a later ride on his Harley Davidson throughout Woodstock, New York—followed by a romantic picnic in the woods—that led the country crooner to capture her heart.
"I was a goner—I mean, c'mon." Kidman recalled to the publication.
Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and welcomed two daughters—Sunday (11) and Faith (9)—over the next few years. She also has two children—Connor Cruise (25) and Isabella Cruise (27)—from her marriage to Tom Cruise. The Days of Thunder co-stars divorced in 2001.
Over the years, fans have watched Kidman and Urban pack on the PDA and celebrate each other's career achievements. Whether they were attending each other's award shows or supporting each other at a movie premiere or concert, they've always been each other's biggest fans.
They've also continued to put their family first.
"I'll pass on films," Kidman told the magazine, noting she'll sometimes choose projects based on whether she has a supporting role or whether she can film on the East Coast during the months in which her younger children are in school. She'll also sometimes bring the kids to set. They've even had small roles in a few of her projects, including Big Little Lies. However, she told the outlet she and Urban always have a "system worked out to keep the family together."
"When Keith's not touring, it's much easier," she said. "He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."
May 19, 2013
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look in love at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
November 22, 2015
The Hollywood couple shows off their pose for cameras at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
May 13, 2015
The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes—at the American Idol finale in Hollywood.
January 30, 2016
This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.
April 3, 2016
In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!
February 26, 2017
The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Nicole makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Keith's face.
May 22, 2017
The two looks infatuated with each other on the red carper of the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
October 18, 2017
This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.
November 8, 2017
The A-list couple shares an intimate kiss in this adorable picture that Nicole shared on Facebook.
September 17, 2017
In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Keith's turn to look down as Nicole leans in.
May 29, 2018
Nicole and Keith embrace onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala.
November 14, 2018
The fan-favorite couple embrace after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards.
November 14, 2018
#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a picture at the CMA Awards.
January 24, 2019
The actress cuddles up to her husband during the semi-finals match at the Australian Open.
April 7, 2019
This cute moment between the couple was captured at the 2019 ACM Awards.
