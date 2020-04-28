The Cast of Melrose Place, Then & Now

Get ready to return to America's most dramatic apartment complex.

Before you breathlessly watched The Bachelor with Twitter every Monday or couldn't stop texting your friends about the latest twist on Gossip Girl a few years ago, there was Melrose Place, the frothy and fun drama that delivered some of TV's most iconic twists, relationships and characters in the '90s.

And now the cast of the iconic Fox soap is set to reunite later today, Tuesday, April 28, with some of the series' biggest stars coming together for the first time in years for a very special cause.

Heather Locklear, Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga are all set to reminisce about their time spent in Aaron Spelling's infamous West Hollywood complex as part of the Stars in the House benefit series for The Actors Fund.

While many of the original cast members reunited when they appeared in the CW's short-lived revival of the '90s hit, this will be the first time the main Melrose Place ensemble has come together since 2012.

First premiering as a spinoff of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1992, series, which was created by Sex and the City's Darren Starr and produced by the legendary Aaron Spelling, ran for seven seasons and made its young cast some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

But what has the cast been up to since the complex closed in 1999?