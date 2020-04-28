Priyanka Chopra Reveals the New Role Nick Jonas Has Taken On At Home Amid Social Distancing

by Colby Maffei | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 12:59 PM

Who says social distancing has to be boring? Not Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, that's for sure.

The highly talented couple already has an abundant amount of skills but they have been using this time in quarantine to sharpen up on some of those they don't use on a daily basis. Chopra may be an actress, singer and producer but she has never played an instrument, so Jonas has turned into her "in-house piano teacher", she told Vogue.

"I've also started the piano—I make my husband teach me," Chopra said. "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Her husband's training sessions don't stop there. In addition to giving her piano lessons, the Jonas Brothers superstar has also been doubling as her in-house physical trainer and writing partner. As she added, "I've taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"

Although the couple is using this time to develop new projects and sharpen their creative skills, self isolation comes with its downfalls. Chopra and Jonas had to cut their most recent vacation to Mumbai short and head home to America earlier than expected. However, it felt necessary to get back quickly as Jonas, who is type 1 diabetic, is considered  immunocompromised. 

Still, Chopra is grateful under lockdown.

"Being in this quarantine has made me realize that some of the stresses we put on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be important," she said. It's good to take a breather, take stock of your life, and tell your loved ones you love them.

