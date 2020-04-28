Why Are the Spirits of Children Coming to NeNe Leakes on Celebrity Ghost Stories?

NeNe Leakes is having an encounter with the paranormal. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Celebrity Ghost Stories, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is with Kim Russo and exploring her past.

"I can tell NeNe is very distracted and I feel as if the messages I delivered from her mom earlier are still affecting her," Kim says in the exclusive sneak peek.

When asked, NeNe admits, "My mom stuff is really deep for me…So some of the things you said, yeah, it's a lot to hear."

Kim says she gets visions of NeNe isolated as a child, looking at kids playing, while experiencing anger. The reality star said her aunt raised her and her mother missed out on key childhood events.