Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and More SNL Stars Hosted a Children’s Talent Show on Zoom

by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 8:32 AM
Live from Zoom, it's the Saturday Night Live children's talent show!
While catching up with Seth Meyers on Monday's at-home episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph revealed that she and her fellow SNL alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey hosted a virtual talent show for their kids during the pandemic
"It was pretty delightful, I gotta say," the Wine Country star gushed. "I think it was Tina's brainchild and then we got our older kids to get together and plan it. As you can imagine, it was pretty great."
As for Maya's children's talent, the mom of four joked that their set didn't go as planned. "My youngest two performed," she recalled. "They claimed that they had jokes, which is always a little scary because that's improvised. But they just ended up doing a lot of bickering in costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was bickering with my daughter, who was holding a sword."
The talent show wasn't the only virtual get-together that the SNL stars hosted. To celebrate Paula's birthday, the gang got back together ring in the big day via Zoom, which allowed the Bridesmaids star to dust off some of her wigs from her impressive collection.
"The wigs were flying, yeah," she said. "At some point I had a Merida wig on from Brave but it's so long and red that I looked nude and then somehow we decided that she was, like, Carole Baskin for dogs. So, she had a dog sanctuary."
Still on the topic of SNL, the duo discussed the show's recent at-home episodes, which got a seal of approval from Maya. "I think it's lovely and I loved the very first episode for that," the Big Mouth star explained. "I felt like it held on to that spirit—it reminded me so much of that spirit of when we worked at the show, you know?"
"I mean, it's beautiful. It's all so beautiful. Everybody pitching in and doing it," Maya continued. "Seeing Tom Hanks host that first week. Getting to meet people's cats. It's beautiful. It's the spirit of the show that I genuinely love the most."
