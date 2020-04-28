Katherine Schwarzenegger Hilariously Calls Out Mom Maria Shriver Over Instagram Post

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 5:14 AM
This mother-daughter exchange has fans laughing out loud.
On Monday, Maria Shriver took to Instagram to share a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The post showed the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood stars sitting in a convertible with the following words above them: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I'm staying home."
In the caption, Shriver explained that her friend, Nadine, had sent her the post and had asked what she would do in that hypothetical situation.
"I mean, c'mon, do you have to ask?!" the 64-year-old anchor wrote. "I'd go as fast as I could! You? #StayHomeStaySafe."
It wasn't long before Katherine Schwarzenegger reacted to her mom's post.
"Omg mom," Shriver's 30-year-old daughter replied.
Several followers got a kick out of Schwarzenegger's response, too.
"I often tell my kids it's a parent's job to embarrass their kids LOL!" one fan wrote.
"I can hear my daughter saying that," added another.
Even Shriver seemed to have some fun with the comment.
"Now you know what to get me for Mother's Day!!" she quipped.
It's certainly has been an exciting time for the famous family.
Nathan Congleton for Getty Images
Just last week, fans learned that Schwarzenegger is expecting a child with Chris Pratt. The happy news came less than a year after the author and the actor tied the knot in a California wedding.
"They are completely thrilled to be starting a family," a source recently told E! News. "Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time."
While this is the couple's first child together, the 40-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star is also the proud father to a son named Jack, whom he shares with his ex Anna Faris.
It looks like Shriver is pretty excited for Schwarzenegger and Pratt, too.
"Katherine shared the news with her family very early on. She tells her mom everything and couldn't wait," the source continued. "Maria is especially thrilled with the news and can't wait to be a grandma. She adores Chris, and she knows Katherine will be a natural mom."
