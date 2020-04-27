Lea Michele Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Zandy Reich's Love Story

Lea Michele is giving fans something to Glee-k out about. She's pregnant!

A source confirmed to E! News on Monday that Lea and hubby Zandy Reich are expecting their first child together. The wonderful news comes just over a year after the couple tied the knot in a glamorous, star-studded wedding ceremony.

Save for the occasional, lovey-dovey snapshot shared to Instagram, the actress and singer prefers to keep most details about their relationship private. But just prior to becoming Mrs. Reich, the 33-year-old expressed just how happy she was to embark on the next chapter of her life.

"I'm so grateful to have all of my friends and everyone," she told E! News. "This is just such a great time of life, like with the tour and with being engaged. I'm just really grateful and very happy."

After Lea and Zandy's nuptials, a source also told us, "They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife."