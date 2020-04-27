Lea Michele Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Zandy Reich's Love Story

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 4:23 PM
Lea Michele is giving fans something to Glee-k out about. She's pregnant!
A source confirmed to E! News on Monday that Lea and hubby Zandy Reich are expecting their first child together. The wonderful news comes just over a year after the couple tied the knot in a glamorous, star-studded wedding ceremony.
Save for the occasional, lovey-dovey snapshot shared to Instagram, the actress and singer prefers to keep most details about their relationship private. But just prior to becoming Mrs. Reich, the 33-year-old expressed just how happy she was to embark on the next chapter of her life.
"I'm so grateful to have all of my friends and everyone," she told E! News. "This is just such a great time of life, like with the tour and with being engaged. I'm just really grateful and very happy."
After Lea and Zandy's nuptials, a source also told us, "They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife."
Look back at Lea and Zandy's road to parenthood in our gallery below.
TheImageDirect.com
The actress is first romantically linked to the retail entrepreneur in July 2017. "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," an insider confirms to E! News.
Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari
At the 2017 Emmys, Lea tells E! News exclusively on the red carpet that her new man is "The One," at least according to Glee creator Ryan Murphy.
"So Ryan is like my family… one of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that's it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal," she gushes.
In April 2018, Zandy proposes to Lea with a 4-carat diamond ring. "They couldn't be happier," a source tells E! News at the time.
Lea sends her hubby a sweet Valentine's Day message in 2019, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day Z. I love you!"
Booking.com
Lea and her besties, which include Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, head to Hawaii for an unforgettable bachelorette party in Feb. 2019.
Wearing a drop dead gorgeous bridal gown by Monique Lhuillier, Lea exchanges vows with Zandy on March 9, 2019 in Napa Valley, Calif. "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together," they tell People.
After tying the knot, the newlyweds enjoy a tropical honeymoon vacation. As for how they're adjusting to married life, an insider shares, "They spent the first month on their honeymoon and basically reliving the best moments of the wedding. They've been going through photos and videos and just reaching out to thank everyone that was involved. They were so ecstatic about the entire weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Zandy and Lea make their first official appearance as husband and wife at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2019.
"My forever valentine," she writes on Instagram in Feb. 2020. "love you z."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
In April 2020, a source confirms to E! News that Lea, 33, is pregnant and expecting the couple's first child.
Congrats to Lea and Zandy on their bundle of joy-to-be!
