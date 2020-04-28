This $30 Stretch Denim Jacket Has 1,500 5-Star Amazon Reviews

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 3:00 AM
Need to boost your wardrobe with some select pieces, but your wallet is feeling pinched? Thankfully, Amazon has your back. They've helped us find on-trend $25 paper bag-waist pants, $25 Adidas slides, and a versatile $14 pleated tank. And this time, they've helped us find one of the ultimate closet must-haves: a chic, ultra-wearable jean jacket!
This one comes from Riders by Lee Indigo, made of a cotton/poly/rayon blend with just a little bit of spandex, so you get some extra stretch if you need it. It features two button flap closure pockets and two side pockets, so there's room for any essentials you don't want to stash in your purse. Better yet, it comes in eight colors including white, black, aqua and dark-wash blue. You can also grab it in sizes ranging from an XS to an XL. And did we mention it's just $30? What a steal!
Made of a cotton/poly/rayon blend with a smidge of spandex, this classic fit jean jacket can be dressed up or down, comes in eight colors, and sports extra pockets for all your essentials. Plus, it comes in sizes XS to XL.
But don't just take our word for it. According to thousands of reviewers, there's a billion reasons why this jacket has earned its five-star rating.
"Love, Love it," says one enthusiastic reviewer. "I am 5'8, 165 lbs and wear a 38 D. I ordered the large and it fits perfect. If I wanted to button the jacket it would fit snug but it has stretchy material so it feels comfortable even when buttoned. It has a flattering style and does not have the 'box cut' style. This is my new favorite piece of item that I know I will get plenty of use from. The jacket looks well made and not cheap. I highly recommend buying this if you are looking for a blue jean jacket. The best part: I love the price!"
"I love this white denim jacket," writes another reviewer. "I searched high and low for one at the mall but they were either raggedy or too boxy or too long or too short. This jacket has a very feminine cut and flatters my figure. It falls it just the right place on my torso. I haven't washed it yet and I hope it doesn't shrink. I am 5'3 and weigh 132 pounds. The medium was perfect for me. I do read reviews though before I order. I appreciate the people who take the time to review the products. For $30 this was a great buy!!"
And in a review titled "Best Denim Jacket," another shopper shared, "I love love love the jacket. I didn't expect the jacket to be exactly what I was looking for, but ordered anyway, since you can return it for free. The jacket fits perfect, material is soft and stretchy. Jacket isn't boxy like most, it's nicely fitted at waist and love that the sleeves are fitted too. I am 5'9 and have long arms, the length is just perfect for me. Love the color also, a very nice blue. Would buy again."
