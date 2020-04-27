Dax Shepard Explains Why He'd Approve of His Daughters Taking Psychedelic Drugs

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 3:06 PM
Talk about being a "cool" parent.
On this week's episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Scrubs actor spoke with Rob Lowe about his sobriety and the conversations they have with their children surrounding the use of drugs.
"How old are your kids by the way, 'cause I'm wonder what you tell them about drugs? 'Cause I've been through it with my boys," the actor asked Dax Shepard.
"I'm so glad you just said that because I was going to ask you the same thing," Shepard answered. "I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point. I do think… well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long lasting creative advantages, right. Like if you would've done mushrooms… that lasts. So I guess yeah, I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don't do cocaine or opioids."
He went on, "If you don't do those two things you'll likely be able to do all the other ones for the rest of your life but if you get involved with those two…"
Shepard shares Delta Bell Shepard and Lincoln Shepard with wife Kristen Bell.
While appearing on Shepard's podcast, Lowe also recalled his experience filming the 1983 drama The Outsiders, based on the novel of the same name. Lowe starred as Sodapop Curtis—one of the greasers—alongside Tom Cruise, who portrayed Steve Randle.
Lowe hilariously recalled the time Cruise had a fit during auditions of the film when the two were placed in a hotel room together.
"All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version," Lowe shared. "So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell. [It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we're sharing a room and just goes ballistic."
But the Parks and Recreation actor has no hard feelings nor did he take it to heart.
"To me, what's great about the story is, there's certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history," Lowe explained. "I remember going, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal. I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He's had his eye on the ball since day one."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?