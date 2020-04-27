90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Bad Breath, Blessings and Goodbyes

Did you give three hours of your life over to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sunday, April 26? No? Well, we did. Here's what happened.
In the Philippines, Ed whisked Rosemarie away to an island, it was her first time on a plane. While on their getaway, Ed gave Rose some presents. There was a bathing suit, some lingerie and mouthwash and toothpaste. Ed then told Rose she had bad breath all the time. This embarrassed her, naturally, and she told him she had an ulcer, that she knew how to brush her teeth. "I think Ed is a rude person," she said. When he said he loved her and sent her into the bathroom to get ready, she replied, "You're ugly."
In an effort to put that behind them, Ed and Rose went to an island to see some monkeys. While there, monkeys jumped on Ed's back and stole his banana. Ed's excitement soon turned to terror, much to Rose's enjoyment.
Back at their hotel, Ed had a romantic dinner set up and confronted Rose about her sister's request for money. Rose said she had no idea and she'd talk to her sister, but Ed requested he be there for the conversation. He said he believed Rose had no idea about the money request. Rose said she didn't want his money, she wanted to be with him and have more children in America. There's just one problem: Ed doesn't want more kids and has yet to tell her about his planned vasectomy.
Meanwhile…
David and Lana
Did you really think Lana would answer the door? An older man who lived in that apartment since 1995 answered and confirmed there was no Lana there. In fact, he had never seen anybody who looked like her around. "I'm done," David said. "I really, really thought she was going to be there."
"She hurt me," David said. Did he miss any signs, he asked? Well, yeah. So, he's hiring a private eye.
Avery and Ash
Do these two even like each other? Avery and Ash continued to clash over his role as a relationship expert. He said it's not fair that she doesn't trust him/his business and she's not trusting and it's destructive to their relationship. So, Ash let Avery attend one of his relationship seminars. It was a disaster. He stumbled over his points and at one point left to regroup. Avery tried to talk him down, but was troubled by some of his teachings, calling them sexist and antiquated thoughts on gender roles. After the seminar, Ash was upset. So was Avery. But at least Ash's ex agreed to meet Avery?
Darcey and Tom
Just a day after their meeting in New York and Darcey was back home, ready to move on. "I'm just disgusted," she said. But Tom wasn't ready to move on just yet. He wrote Darcey a letter about how felt about her and went to her Connecticut home to deliver it to her. She wasn't having it.
"I am shocked that Tom showed up…I don't want to see him. I don't need any fake apology. Nope," Darcey said. She refused to read the letter. But Tom said at least he tried and left it on her car. "Having the door slammed in my face is the perfect ending to what we were," Tom said. Now with the closure with Darcey, he said it made him realize how special Shannon is.
Darcey's twin sister Stacey ripped up the letter on Darcey's behalf and tossed it into the garbage.
Erika and Stephanie
So many fights, so little time. Stephanie continued to apologize to Erika. She said she knows she has trust issues and has a big wall up, she's not the girl she portrays herself as online. So, will Erika give her a do-over? A clean slate? She sure well. The two went diving with sharks and met a guy who made boomerangs. The next step? Coming out to their families. Stephanie is worried her mom won't accept her and won't talk to her once she opens up.
Geoffrey and Varya
In Russia, Varya continued to worry about her family accepting Geoffrey with his criminal past—and if she could trust him herself. They left her mother's home to go camping with Igor, a Russian man Geoffrey met in Mexico several years ago. While with Igor, Varya said she's still taking notes of things with Geoffrey and unsure about the trust.
Lisa and Usman
Third time's the charm? After asking for his mother's blessing to marry Lisa twice, Usman made a final plea. He told his mother he wanted to go to America and get a better job, that he would return to Nigeria to visit her. His mom still was unsure based on race relations in America and the age difference, but finally agreed. Usman and Lisa planned to marry in just a matter of days…if they can stop fighting. Usman wants to take charge of their lives, Lisa isn't ready to give over all control.
Yolanda and Williams
"Things have been stressful in our relationship since his Instagram suddenly disappeared," Yolanda said. But she got a ray of hope when a woman reached out to her on Williams' behalf. This mystery woman, who appeared to be a model, said she knew about their relationship and that all of his accounts and data were hacked. That's why he can't get in touch with her. "His friend just confirmed his account was hacked. I believe him. I trust him," Yolanda told her kids. But her kids are sure she's being catfished. How did this woman suddenly get in touch with Williams and Yolanda couldn't? They decided to reverse image search. And then…
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays 8 p.m. on TLC.