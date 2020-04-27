Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Most "Boring" Bachelor Star He’s Ever Interviewed

Jimmy Kimmel just gave us the most dramatic reveal in all of Bachelor history.

While answering fan questions on Sunday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, the late night host was asked to weigh in on his most "boring" Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with a member of the Bachelor Nation.

Stuck on the question, he asked his wife Molly McNearney, who was hanging out off-camera, for help. "The most boring Bachelor contestant I've ever interviewed on the show," he pondered with host Andy Cohen. "Molly, what do you think? Molly says the soccer player." Fans of the hit ABC series know that she was referring to Juan Pablo Galavis, who handed out roses on season 18 of The Bachelor back in 2014.

It's also common knowledge that Jimmy is one of the Bachelor Nation's biggest fans. Throughout the years, he has made his love of The Bachelor franchise vocal on Jimmy Kimmel Live and enjoys sharing his predictions on who will win with viewers.