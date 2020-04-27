Watch Joe Jonas Travel the World With Sophie Turner, Tina Fey and More in Cup of Joe Trailer

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 6:00 AM
Joe Jonas gets by (in a new city) with a little help from his friends. See for yourself in the new trailer for his travel series Cup of Joe.
Launching on Quibi today, Monday, April 27, Cup of Joe follows Jonas, he of DNCE and Jonas Brothers fame, traveling the world ahead of the Happiness Begins tour. Here's who he bounced around the globe with:
Sophie Turner in Amsterdam
Tina Fey in New York
Matthew McConaughey in Austin
Nick Jonas in Barcelona
Kevin Jonas in Barcelona
Lewis Capaldi in Berlin
David Hasselhoff in Berlin
Nicole Scherzinger in London
Lewis Hamilton in Paris
Jack Black in Los Angeles
"I've traveled the world with my brothers, playing in every major city, but I've never had the time to explore any of them," Jonas says in the trailer below. Until now.
Jonas does stand-up in New York (after snacking on some pizza with Fey), slings beers, pals around with the Hoff and more.
Cup of Joe is just the latest Quibi to launch. Turner has her own series, Survive, her first project since Game of Thrones ended. And there's Liam Hemsworth's Most Dangerous Game, Anna Kendrick in Dummy, Chrissy Teigen's own courtroom series Chrissy's Court, Dishmantled with Tituss Burgess, a new Singled Out with Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, Chance the Rapper in Punk'd and many, many more. Each episode is designed for on-the-go mobile viewing, clocking in at 10 minutes or less.
Get more info on Quibi programming in the gallery above.
