Brad Pitt Answers Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish and Plays Him on SNL

Dream do come true!

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he'd want Brad Pitt to portray him on Saturday Night Live. Fast forward to last night (April 25), and the health expert got his wish.

The late-night comedy sketch show once again showed its cast members collaborating with various celebrities in their respective homes amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kicking things off, the Oscar winner dropped jaws during the cold open with his monologue about President Donald Trump's recent (and concerning) comments about COVID-19.

"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci," Pitt began his monologue and looked nearly identical to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He continued, "Now, there's been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus. Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say."