Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her 25h Birthday with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is spending her birthday with the ones closest to her heart: Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik.

The model, who just turned twenty-five on April 23, took to Instagram to share a sweet but short video of herself with her sister Bella and a surprise guest, Zayn. (Insert eye emoji here.)

In the Boomerang video posted on Instagram, Zayn is sandwiched between the two sisters with his hand on Gigi's waist, as the birthday girl shows off her balloons.

On Friday, she shared similar pictures of her birthday celebrations on Instagram but Zayn was nowhere to be found in those.

She also shared with her 52 million Instagram followers that she had the "sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world. Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!"