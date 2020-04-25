The NBA's Latest Announcement Could Signal the Return Of Basketball Sooner Than We Think

After the NBA announced in March that it would suspend its 2020 season due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, ESPN reports that the NBA is reopening team practice facilities as soon as May 1 for players in states and municipalities that are loosening stay-at-home restrictions.

"Teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited," tweeted ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "In NBA markets that aren't loosening restrictions, league plans to work w/ teams on other arrangements for players."

Wojnarowski also added on Twitter, "NBA's decision on opening practice facilities to players in markets where governments may be loosening stay-at-home orders doesn't mean a resumption of season is imminent. The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again. But getting players safely into gyms was a priority."

The news comes after states like Georgia, Alaska and Oklahoma are beginning to re-open amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.