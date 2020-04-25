Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton's Sweet Exchange on Instagram Will Make You Nostalgic

Two words: That's hot!

On Friday night, Paris Hilton appeared to be in a reflective mood. The 39-year-old socialite shared a couple of throwback photos from her teenage days, and it caught the attention of her former BFF, Nicole Richie.

Naturally, this made all of the early aughts kids lose their minds.

"Back when I was 15 and discovered the wonders of a push up bra and eyeliner," Paris captioned her cheeky post, alongside an old snapshot from her youth.

In the grainy pic, she was posing for the camera in her striped blue tank dress, which she wore with a white tee underneath. Making more nostalgic, she had a matching blue scrunchie on her wrist and a Baby Spice-like hairdo.

Noticing her post, the House of Harlow designer commented, "I remember our push up bra stage."

Paris responded to Nicole with a sweet message. "lol Yes! We discovered them together," she shared with the crying-laughing cat emoji.