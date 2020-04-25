QVC's Top 10 Mother's Day Gift Ideas

qvc.com
by Emily Spain | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 9:00 AM
Attention family: Mother's Day is just around the corner!
Even though we should celebrate the moms in our life every single day, Mother's Day is a chance to make mom feel extra special and loved. Since moms are so spectacular and wear so many different hats, it can be hard to choose the perfect gift for the occasion. But don't worry, QVC is here to help inspire!
Whether your mom is athletic, wine-loving or a self-care aficionado, QVC's Mother's Day gift guides promise to help you give a gift that your mom will appreciate and actually use!
The key is getting your mom something she would hesitate to indulge in because moms are selfless like that. QVC's For the Mom Who Has Everything gift guide has some great picks like a Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer or a weighted blanket. Warning: You may want to add two of these to your cart because you‘re going to want one for yourself!
Besides QVC's incredible deals and selection, they want to make sure your mom gets her gift in time for the mom-umental day. If you order by Monday April 27 midnight ET, you can get your gifts delivered via standard shipping by May 10. They also offer Express and Next-Day delivery shipping options!
Lacking inspiration? Scroll below for 10 Mother's Day gift ideas from QVC!
Treat mom to mirco-needling at home! This celebrity-approved treatment will help exfoliate, brighten and firm skin. Plus, it can majorly help with fine lines and wrinkles.
Nothing sounds more dreamy and comfortable than a Barefoot Dreams cardigan. This piece is perfect for lounging around the house and Netflix-bingeing.
This kitchen necessity will help you with all your mixing, kneading or whipping needs. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from to match your kitchen's color palette.
Bring the spa to mom! You can take this lightweight diffuser with you on your trip from the bedroom to the living room.
This chic sunglasses brand, which was co-founded by actress Ashley Benson, will help you find the perfect style and color for all the moms in your life.
Upgrade mom's watch this Mother's Day with some wearable tech! This watch truly does it all with step tracking, heart monitoring, personalized workouts and so many more features.
Remember when your mom would put you in matching outfits when you were younger? Well, time to make her put on a matching apron for some quality time in the kitchen. Pair this adorable set with a cookbook or order a home delivery service meal to make something together!
This set is perfect for moms who love to smell and feel good! Start in the shower with the luxurious body wash, follow up with the smoothing lotion and finish with the perfume to smell like a walking rose garden.
Calling all wine moms! These chic glasses are a great gift for those who love to entertain and have Zoom wine nights.
Jewelry always makes for a thoughtful gift! Surprise mom with these stylish hoops that come in rose, gold and silver.
For more Mother's Day gift inspiration, check out these 20 Mother's Day Gifts Under $20!
