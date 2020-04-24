Lauren Conrad Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 1:51 PM
Being a mother herself, Lauren Conrad knows a thing or two about what mom wants for Mother's Day. The designer has shared some pieces in her LC Lauren Conrad Kohl's line that she thinks are perfect for gifting on May 10.
If you're running late with picking out a gift this year, don't worry: Kohl's has a curbside pick-up service, available at most Kohl's stores daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. This means you don't have to wait for any of the goodies below to show up at your doorstep. Learn more about how to use this service here.
But first, check out Conrad's Mother's Day gift guide below, including cozy PJs, matching mommy and me items and more!
Mom will never want to take off this ruffled T and shorts pajama set. It says "I need sleep" in cursive—relatable.
Your wife will die over these mommy and me slippers saying "mama llama," "baby llama" and "mini llama." They start at just $13 for the baby llama pair.
Speaking of matching, these "mama" and smaller "mini" tote bags are a gift that will speak to both your wife and fashion-loving kid. They start at $27 for a "mini" bag.
These "mama" and "mini" slippers come in gray and start at $13 for the adorable "mini" pair made for an infant. They're super comfy with a memory foam footbed.
This floral trinket tray is the perfect addition to her nightstand. She can plop her rings and earrings onto it before dozing off.
This handy travel rescue kit includes a clear claw clip, a pop-up brush/compact, two earring backs, three hair ponies, two bobby pins, tweezers, a nail file, an eye mask and ear plugs. Pair it with any other item Conrad suggests here for a great gift!
This necklace and stud earring gift set is perfect to show your little one's aunt (who is also a mom) appreciation on Mother's Day. It's an affordable way to acknowledge all of the mothers in your life.
This koala mom and baby trinket tray is perfect to throw in with any Mother's Day gift. How cute!
Wish your favorite sister and mom happy Mother's Day with this simple pendant and stud earring set. It'll make her feel appreciated.
Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out these gifts for the earth mother and the best sites for unique Mother's Day flowers.
