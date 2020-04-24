Go Behind the Scenes of Melissa Benoist's Supergirl Directing Debut

Some people can't just do it all—they can do it all and more.

Earlier this year, Melissa Benoistdirected her first episode of Supergirl. Benoist also happens to play Supergirl's title character, Supergirl, meaning she was likely directing herself in more than just a few scenes, while also directing her costars and an entire crew. A month later she announced she's expecting her first child, so we might as well all go home (as if we weren't already there) and just let Melissa Benoist run things (after she's had a bit of a rest).

Before the episode airs on May 3, E! News has your first look behind the scenes at Benoist's directing debut! In the photos below, you can see her offering direction to costars David Harewood and Jon Cryer, while also looking closely at some monitors, sometimes dressed as Melissa and sometimes as Kara Danvers.