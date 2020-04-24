Get Ready to Glow in Iso with Jonathan Van Ness’ Skin Secrets

We're thrilled to see you as the first celebrity ambassador for Biossance. Why did you choose to say ‘Yassss' to aligning with them?

I feel like there's so much integrity in Biossance, and I love the way they approach beauty with such seriousness and effectiveness. They are so serious about their goal to leave things better than they found them, and making products that not only deliver beautiful effective results but are also not harmful to the environment.

Clean living, clean eating, clean beauty – ‘clean' is really creating a movement. Tell us why, moreso than even, it's so important to start incorporating clean beauty into our regimes.

I got interested in sustainability and clean beauty when I studied at the Aveda institute, but really started committing to it over the last few years. I care about it because it's important to be knowledgeable about the ingredients you're spending money on and putting on your body, and how they will affect you and affect the planet.