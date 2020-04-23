Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC

The news we didn't know we were waiting for is here: the Parks and Recreation cast is reuniting, and not just for a fun Zoom party.

We are getting a scripted reunion special, featuring Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O'Heir, and Rob Lowe reprising their roles from the show for one very special night on NBC. And it's coming sooner than you might be thinking: IN A WEEK.

Next Thursday at 8:30 p.m., the cast will return as their characters in a half-hour special titled "A Parks and Recreation Special," set in the current times.

"Pawnee's most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing," the description reads.

The whole event is dedicated to raising money and awareness for Feeding America, with NBCUniversal and the cast and producers (along with State Farm and Subaru of America) planning to match donations of up to $500,000.