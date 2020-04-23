Hope Solo Gives Birth to Twins: Find Out Her Baby Boy and Girl's Unique Names

Hope Solo is a mama—two times over!

The retired soccer star announced the birth of her and hubby Jerramy Stevens' twins via social media on Thursday, April 23.

Hope commemorated the incredible milestone with photos of her newborn son and daughter, who are now more than a month old. Vittorio Genghis Stevens

and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens were born on March 4 and spent some time in the NICU before heading home.

In a video shared by LeBron James' media company Uninterrupted, Hope shared more details on her experience with motherhood.

"What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4. It has been incredibly stressful times for us," she shared.